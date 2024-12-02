Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine in Manhattan

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 2, 2024

Markstrom will patrol the road crease Monday versus the Rangers, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Markstrom will make his 19th appearance of the campaign -- the Swedish netminder is 11-6-1 with a .902 save percentage and 2.62 GAA through 18 starts. The 34-year-old is 6-2-0 over his last six starts, and he's allowed 21 goals during that span (2.63 GAA). Markstrom will face a Rangers club that ranks 11th in the NHL with 3.26 goals per game through 23 contests.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils

