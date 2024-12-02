Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine in Manhattan

Markstrom will patrol the road crease Monday versus the Rangers, according to Colin Stephenson of Newsday.

Markstrom will make his 19th appearance of the campaign -- the Swedish netminder is 11-6-1 with a .902 save percentage and 2.62 GAA through 18 starts. The 34-year-old is 6-2-0 over his last six starts, and he's allowed 21 goals during that span (2.63 GAA). Markstrom will face a Rangers club that ranks 11th in the NHL with 3.26 goals per game through 23 contests.