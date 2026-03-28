Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Saturday

Markstrom will defend the road net against Carolina on Saturday, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom has stopped 49 of the 57 shots he has faced during his three-game winning streak. He has a 22-16-1 record this season with a 3.07 GAA and an .884 save percentage through 40 appearances. Carolina is tied for fourth in the league during the 2025-26 campaign with 3.48 goals per game.