Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Sunday

Markstrom will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom's four-game winning streak ended in Tuesday's 7-2 blowout loss to Boston. He has a 26-15-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 25th in the league with 2.77 goals per game in 2024-25.