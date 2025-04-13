Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2025

Markstrom will protect the home net against the Islanders on Sunday, according to Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom's four-game winning streak ended in Tuesday's 7-2 blowout loss to Boston. He has a 26-15-6 record with four shutouts, a 2.53 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 48 appearances this season. The Islanders sit 25th in the league with 2.77 goals per game in 2024-25.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now