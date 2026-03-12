Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Thursday
Markstrom will patrol the home paint in Thursday's home game against the Flames, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.
Markstrom is set to appear in his seventh consecutive contest during Thursday's clash, which is every game he has been available for since the Olympic break. During his six outings since the Olympics, he has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He'll look to continue his strong stretch of play when New Jersey plays host to the Flames, who were kept off the scoresheet by the Rangers in their most recent contest. Markstrom is slated to be a strong play across all fantasy formats Thursday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
-
Frozen Fantasy
Frozen Fantasy: Where Have All the Good Trades Gone?3 days ago
-
The Goalie Report
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers7 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week11 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 2515 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!18 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More