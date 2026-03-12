Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Tending twine Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2026

Markstrom will patrol the home paint in Thursday's home game against the Flames, per Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site.

Markstrom is set to appear in his seventh consecutive contest during Thursday's clash, which is every game he has been available for since the Olympic break. During his six outings since the Olympics, he has a 4-2-0 record, a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage. He'll look to continue his strong stretch of play when New Jersey plays host to the Flames, who were kept off the scoresheet by the Rangers in their most recent contest. Markstrom is slated to be a strong play across all fantasy formats Thursday.

