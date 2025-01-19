Jacob Markstrom News: Third straight loss

Markstrom made 18 saves on 20 shots in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Ottawa.

Markstrom was beaten twice at even strength on goals by Zack Ostapchuk and Artem Zub in Sunday's defeat. The 34-year-old Markstrom has lost three consecutive contests, and although he's 2-2-3 through seven appearances in January, he's posted a serviceable .912 save percentage and 2.38 GAA in that span. For the season, the 6-foot-6 goaltender holds a 21-9-5 record, .912 save percentage and 2.20 GAA through 35 outings. His next chance to return to the win column will be in a home matchup against the Bruins on Wednesday.