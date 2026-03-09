Jacob Markstrom headshot

Jacob Markstrom News: Yields three goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Markstrom turned aside 27 of 30 shots on goal in Sunday's 3-0 loss to the Red Wings.

Markstrom fell to Detroit's steady stream of offense Sunday, as he allowed a goal in each period. With the loss, he now has a 19-15-1 record, a 3.05 GAA and an .888 save percentage over 36 outings this season. Sunday's defeat snapped the 36-year-old netminder's four-game win streak. With a 4-2-0 record, a 2.32 GAA and a .912 save percentage across six games since the Olympic break, Markstrom provides good value in fantasy in most league formats for the time being. His next opportunity to bounce back is Thursday against the Flames.

Jacob Markstrom
New Jersey Devils
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Markstrom See More
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
NHL
The Goalie Report: Risers and Fallers
Author Image
Paul Bruno
4 days ago
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
NHL
The Week Ahead: Trade Deadline Week
Author Image
Michael Finewax
8 days ago
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Wednesday, February 25
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
12 days ago
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
NHL
The Week Ahead: They're Back!!!
Author Image
Michael Finewax
15 days ago
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
NHL
2026 Winter Olympics Men’s Hockey Odds & Picks: USA, Canada, Sweden Predictions
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
30 days ago