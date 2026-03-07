Jacob Melanson News: Gets goal early in loss

Melanson scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 7-4 loss to the Senators.

Melanson has been with the Kraken since Jan. 22, but he had been held off the scoresheet over his first 11 games in this stint on the NHL roster, as well as the last four contests in his previous stint. The 22-year-old forward is up to two goals, five points, 149 hits, 24 shots on net and 23 PIM through 27 appearances this season. He played well enough to make Tye Kartye expendable, which the Rangers capitalized on with a waiver claim. Melanson will likely get fourth-line minutes to close out the campaign, though he could be a healthy scratch occasionally.