Jacob Melanson News: Sent down by Seattle

Melanson was sent to AHL Coachella Valley on Friday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Melanson was recalled by the Kraken on Wednesday, and he made his NHL debut Thursday against Nashville. He was held without a point and recorded four hits while logging 9:53 of ice time in the 5-3 loss. He'll be eligible to take part in the AHL playoffs after being sent down Friday, but it's also possible that he rejoins the Kraken at some point now that the trade deadline has passed.