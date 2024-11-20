Jacob Middleton News: Fills stat sheet in win

Middleton posted an assist, two shots on goal, two hits, four blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

It was a well-rounded effort for Middleton from a fantasy perspective. The 28-year-old's scoring pace has predictably dropped after his hot start -- he has just two points over his last eight games. He's at a total of three goals, seven assists, 27 shots on net, 24 hits, 45 blocked shots, 11 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 18 appearances in a top-four role.