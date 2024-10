Middleton scored a goal on two shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 7-5 loss to the Flyers.

Middleton has earned five points over his last three games. The 28-year-old defenseman rarely chips in much offense, but he's doing well in a top-four role in 2024-25. Overall, he has two goals, four assists, 11 shots on net, 13 hits, 26 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating across eight appearances.