Middleton notched three assists while adding three blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Panthers.

The veteran blueliner made a big impact at both ends of the ice in his first multi-point performance since Jan. 18 of last season. Middleton has a goal and four points in six games so far in 2024-25, but his 22 blocked shots is fifth in the NHL, just three behind league leaders Chris Tanev and Brandon Carlo.