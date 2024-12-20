Jacob Moverare News: Bags apple in win

Moverare notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Flyers.

The helper was Moverare's first point of the campaign. The 26-year-old has been a regular in the lineup over the last month, and it helps that the Kings are using seven defensemen. That said, he's playing in a third-pairing role, averaging 12:20 of ice time per game. He's added 10 shots on net, 16 hits, 20 blocked shots, two PIM and a plus-1 rating through 14 appearances.