Jacob Moverare News: Given non-roster playing status

Moverare (personal) was designated as a non-roster player Monday.

Moverare has been a frequent healthy scratch this season -- he has no points while averaging 8:47 of ice time over 15 appearances. Angus Booth, who was recalled from AHL Ontario ahead of Monday's game against the Avalanche, is poised to make his NHL debut on the third pairing as a result of Moverare and Drew Doughty (lower body) being unavailable.