Jacob Moverare News: Given non-roster playing status
Moverare (personal) was designated as a non-roster player Monday.
Moverare has been a frequent healthy scratch this season -- he has no points while averaging 8:47 of ice time over 15 appearances. Angus Booth, who was recalled from AHL Ontario ahead of Monday's game against the Avalanche, is poised to make his NHL debut on the third pairing as a result of Moverare and Drew Doughty (lower body) being unavailable.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Moverare See More
-
General NHL Article
NHL Pacific Division 2025-26 Preview: Key Moves and Fantasy Insights154 days ago
-
NHL Picks
Best NHL Bets Today: Expert Picks for Thursday, April 17319 days ago
-
General NHL Article
NHL 2024-25 Season Preview: Pacific DivisionSeptember 30, 2024
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: Season PreviewSeptember 16, 2017
-
Prospects Analysis
Prospects Analysis: World Juniors PreviewDecember 25, 2016
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Moverare See More