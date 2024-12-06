Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Perreault headshot

Jacob Perreault News: Headed to Edmonton

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Perreault was dealt to Edmonton from Montreal in exchange for Noel Hoefenmayer on Friday.

Perreault was selected in the first round -- 27th overall -- in 2020 by the Ducks and was sent to Montreal last season for Jan Mysak. Perreault has split the season between ECHL Trois-Rivieres and AHL Laval, scoring once and adding four assists in five games at the ECHL level, while going pointless in six outings with the Rocket. Perreault is expected to be sent to AHL Bakersfield.

