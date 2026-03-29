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Jacob Quillan News: Bags first career helper in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2026

Quillan notched an assist in Saturday's 5-1 loss to the Blues.

The helper was Quillan's first career point in 17 games, 16 of which have come this season. He's added nine shots on net, 27 hits, 11 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating in his time with the Maple Leafs in 2026-27. There's no guarantee he stays in the lineup to close out the season, and even if he does, he'll likely be limited to bottom-six minutes.

Jacob Quillan
Toronto Maple Leafs
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