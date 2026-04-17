Jacob Quillan headshot

Jacob Quillan News: Finishing year in minors

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Quillan will end the 2025-26 campaign playing for AHL Toronto, the team announced Friday.

Quillan played in 23 games for the Leafs this year, notching one goal, two assists and 14 shots while dishing out 46 hits. Depending on how active the team is during free agency this summer, Quillan could find himself on the Opening Night roster and playing the majority of his games in the NHL next year.

Jacob Quillan
Toronto Maple Leafs
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