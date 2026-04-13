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Jacob Quillan News: First NHL goal in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 11:17pm

Quillan scored a goal Monday in a 6-5 loss to Dallas.

It was his first NHL goal. The undrafted 24-year-old Quillan has played in 22 games this season. He has one goal, one assist and 14 shots while averaging 10:09 of ice time. Quillan also 12 goals and 21 assists in 38 games with AHL Toronto this season.

Jacob Quillan
Toronto Maple Leafs
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