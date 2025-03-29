Jacob Trouba Injury: Is day-to-day

Trouba (undisclosed) is regarded as day-to-day and might participate in Sunday's clash against Toronto despite missing Saturday's practice, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Trouba left Friday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers due to the injury. He has a goal, 14 points, 64 PIM, 156 hits and 192 blocks in 71 appearances between the Rangers and Anaheim in 2024-25. If he doesn't play Sunday, then Oliver Kylington will probably draw back into the lineup.