Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba Injury: Out again Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Trouba (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Flames, Zach Cavanagh of The Sporting Tribune reports.

Trouba will miss his third straight game, allowing both Pavel Mintyukov and Oliver Kylington to stay in the lineup. The 31-year-old Trouba has not been ruled out of Thursday's game versus the Kings yet, but it's unclear if he'll be able to make sufficient progress to suit up in the second half of a back-to-back set.

Jacob Trouba
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
