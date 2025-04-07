Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba Injury: Unlikely to play Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Trouba (lower body) isn't expected to be an option for Monday's matchup against Edmonton, per Derek Lee of The Hockey News.

Trouba didn't participate in Monday's morning skate and is poised to miss his second straight game. He has collected one goal, 13 assists, 106 shots on net, 201 blocked shots and 156 hits in 73 appearances between the Ducks and Rangers this season. Due to Trouba's absence, Pavel Mintyukov will presumably stay in Monday's lineup.

