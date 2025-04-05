Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Trouba (lower body) will sit out Saturday's matchup against Vancouver.

Trouba played in two straight games after missing last Sunday's 3-2 loss to Toronto because of a lower-body injury. He has one goal, 13 assists, 106 shots on net, 201 blocked shots and 156 hits in 73 appearances between the Ducks and Rangers this season. Pavel Mintyukov will replace Trouba in Saturday's lineup.

Jacob Trouba
Anaheim Ducks
