Jacob Trouba News: Deals helper in shootout loss

Trouba notched an assist, three hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Trouba has two helpers over nine outings in January. He continues to be heavily limited on offense, but he's in a top-four role on the blue line and adds plenty of physicality. The 30-year-old defenseman is up to nine points, 71 shots on net, 91 hits, 130 blocked shots, 30 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 44 appearances between the Rangers and the Ducks.