Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba News: Ends goal drought Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

Trouba scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Trouba had gone 25 games without a goal prior to his go-ahead tally in the second period of this contest. The defenseman had a resurgent regular season with 35 points, 166 shots on net, 149 blocked shots and 143 hits over 81 appearances. Trouba is no stranger to the playoffs, having logged 19 points and 76 PIM across 73 postseason contests in seven different playoff runs before this year.

Jacob Trouba
Anaheim Ducks
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