Jacob Trouba News: First point with new team

Trouba logged an assist and blocked two shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The helper was Trouba's first point in six games since he was traded to the Ducks from the Rangers. The 30-year-old snapped his personal 11-game point drought when he assisted on a Leo Carlsson tally Friday. Trouba has a total of seven helpers, 53 shots on net, a minus-4 rating, 24 PIM, 56 hits and 89 blocked shots over 30 appearances this season.