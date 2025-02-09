Jacob Trouba News: Garners helper in shootout win

Trouba provided an assist, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 2-1 shootout win over the Kings.

Trouba ended a five-game point drought when he set up Brian Dumoulin's third-period goal. The 30-year-old Trouba is still searching for his first goal of the season, and it took him 29 games to match his assist total (six) that had he had in 24 contests with the Rangers to begin the season. The defenseman has added 84 shots on net, 111 hits, 148 blocked shots, 43 PIM and a minus-3 rating. He continues to see top-four minutes as a physical presence for Anaheim.