Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba News: Not playing Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 6, 2024

Trouba will not be in the lineup against Pittsburgh on Friday, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Trouba is reportedly going to either be waived or traded by the Rangers on Friday, according to Chris Johnston of The Athletic, though fantasy players will have to take a wait-and-see approach for now. A trade would be better in terms of the defenseman's fantasy value, as it would likely get him not only into a team's lineup right away but could open up the door for power-play minutes with a new club. Waivers would likely put Trouba's status in limbo for a while and could even include a stint in the minors with AHL Hartford -- neither of which is beneficial to fantasy players.

