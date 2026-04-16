Jacob Trouba News: Pockets helper in win

Trouba notched an assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Predators.

Since a two-assist effort March 6 versus the Canadiens, Trouba has been limited to five helpers over the last 20 contests of the regular season. The defenseman will be valued for his physicality and his shutdown work during the postseason, which will see him with his hands full against the Oilers. Trouba ends the regular season at 35 points -- his most in four years -- as well as 166 shots on net, 143 hits, 149 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 81 appearances.