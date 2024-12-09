Jacob Trouba News: Set to make team debut Monday

Trouba is slated to make his team debut during Monday's road game against the Canadiens.

Trouba was traded from the Rangers to the Ducks on Friday, and he'll make his first appearance in his new uniform a few days later. Over 24 appearances with the Rangers to begin the regular season, he recorded six assists, 68 blocked shots and 39 hits while averaging 20:00 of ice time. Trouba is expected to be paired with Cam Fowler during Monday's matchup.