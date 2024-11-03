Fantasy Hockey
Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba News: Sets up empty-netter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Trouba logged an assist, three shots on goal, two hits, two PIM and seven blocked shots in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Trouba started the year with four assists over the first three games before going cold on offense. Despite the lack of points, he's logged at least 20 minutes of ice time in seven of 11 appearances so far. He's up to five helpers, 21 shots on net, 19 hits, 33 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-6 rating. With Trouba playing better than he did last year, he should be able to hold onto a top-four role as a physical defensive specialist.

Jacob Trouba
New York Rangers
