Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba News: Suiting up versus Sharks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 1, 2025

Trouba (lower body) will be back in action against San Jose on Tuesday, per NHL.com.

Trouba will be back in the lineup after missing just one game due to his lower-body injury. The blueliner is currently mired in an eight-game goal drought during which he has managed just one helper to go with 11 shots. Oliver Kylington will likely be relegated to the press box as a healthy scratch with Trouba back in action.

