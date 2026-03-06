Jacob Trouba headshot

Jacob Trouba News: Supplies pair of assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Trouba notched two assists and added two PIM in Friday's 6-5 shootout win over the Canadiens.

Trouba has earned two goals and seven assists over his last 10 outings. The 32-year-old blueliner had a hand in third-period tallies by Leo Carlsson and Chris Kreider in this contest. Trouba is up to 30 points, 126 shots on net, 108 hits, 113 blocked shots, 25 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 61 games this season. He's functioned as the Ducks' top right-shot blueliner this season, but those duties could go to John Carlson (lower body) after he was acquired from the Capitals in a trade.

Jacob Trouba
Anaheim Ducks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Trouba See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jacob Trouba See More
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, February 1
Author Image
Chris Morgan
33 days ago