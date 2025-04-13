Jacob Truscott News: Pens ELC with AHL club

Truscott signed a two-year, entry-level contract with AHL Grand Rapids on Sunday, per MLive.com.

Truscott's deal will take effect next season. The 23-year-old was originally selected by Vancouver in the fifth round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, but he ultimately never signed with the Canucks. Truscott just concluded his fifth season at the University of Michigan, contributing three goals, 16 points and a team-leading 56 blocked shots over 36 appearances in 2024-25.