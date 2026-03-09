Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz Injury: Facing extended absence

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Schwartz (face) will be sidelined indefinitely, the Kraken announced Monday.

Schwartz has appeared in 42 games for Seattle this season, in which he recorded 10 goals and 11 helpers, including three power-play points. If the 33-year-old winger doesn't return before the end of the 2026-27 campaign, he will end the year having recorded his lowest point total since 2021-22, when he was limited to just 37 games.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
