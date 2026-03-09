Jaden Schwartz Injury: Facing extended absence
Schwartz (face) will be sidelined indefinitely, the Kraken announced Monday.
Schwartz has appeared in 42 games for Seattle this season, in which he recorded 10 goals and 11 helpers, including three power-play points. If the 33-year-old winger doesn't return before the end of the 2026-27 campaign, he will end the year having recorded his lowest point total since 2021-22, when he was limited to just 37 games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 1256 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL99 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22107 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark126 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Expect the Unexpected133 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More