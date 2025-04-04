Jaden Schwartz Injury: Game-time decision Saturday
Coach Dan Bylsma said Friday that Schwartz (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision in San Jose on Saturday, Alison Lukan of the Kraken Hockey Network reports.
Schwartz skated on his own Friday after missing Wednesday's game in Vancouver. The 32-year-old was hot before his injury, potting four goals -- three on the power play -- and adding three assists in his previous seven games. Look for Ryan Winterton to be recalled if Schwartz is unable to play.
