Jaden Schwartz Injury: Leaves game Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Schwartz won't return to Saturday's game versus the Senators after taking a skate blade to the face.

Schwartz was cut on his face late in the first period after Nick Cousins lost his balance following a hit from Eeli Tolvanen. For now, Schwartz can be considered day-to-day, though it's not encouraging that he was ruled out for the rest of this contest. If he's out Tuesday versus the Predators, Frederick Gaudreau (illness) or Bobby McMann (immigration) would be the candidates to take Schwartz's place in the lineup.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
