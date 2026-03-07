Jaden Schwartz Injury: Leaves game Saturday
Schwartz won't return to Saturday's game versus the Senators after taking a skate blade to the face.
Schwartz was cut on his face late in the first period after Nick Cousins lost his balance following a hit from Eeli Tolvanen. For now, Schwartz can be considered day-to-day, though it's not encouraging that he was ruled out for the rest of this contest. If he's out Tuesday versus the Predators, Frederick Gaudreau (illness) or Bobby McMann (immigration) would be the candidates to take Schwartz's place in the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More
-
NHL Picks
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 1254 days ago
-
The Week Ahead
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL97 days ago
-
FanDuel NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22105 days ago
-
Category Targets
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark124 days ago
-
Hutch's Hockey
Hutch's Hockey: Expect the Unexpected131 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More