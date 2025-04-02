Jaden Schwartz Injury: Out Wednesday

Schwartz (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus Vancouver, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.

Head coach Dan Bylsma described Schwartz as day-to-day, so perhaps the 32-year-old forward will be available Saturday versus San Jose. Schwartz has 23 goals and 46 points over 75 appearances in 2024-25. Seattle will also be without Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed) on Wednesday, so Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton will draw into the lineup.