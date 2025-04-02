Jaden Schwartz Injury: Out Wednesday
Schwartz (undisclosed) won't play Wednesday versus Vancouver, Scott Malone of Root Sports reports.
Head coach Dan Bylsma described Schwartz as day-to-day, so perhaps the 32-year-old forward will be available Saturday versus San Jose. Schwartz has 23 goals and 46 points over 75 appearances in 2024-25. Seattle will also be without Eeli Tolvanen (undisclosed) on Wednesday, so Tye Kartye and Ryan Winterton will draw into the lineup.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now