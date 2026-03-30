Jaden Schwartz Injury: Traveling with team
Schwartz (face) will join the club for its road matchup against Edmonton on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.
Schwartz can be considered a game-time decision to face the Oilers and could return from a 10-game absence. If the veteran winger does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a middle-six role and should include power-play ice time.
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