Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz Injury: Traveling with team

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2026 at 12:25pm

Schwartz (face) will join the club for its road matchup against Edmonton on Tuesday, Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network reports.

Schwartz can be considered a game-time decision to face the Oilers and could return from a 10-game absence. If the veteran winger does get into the lineup, it will likely be in a middle-six role and should include power-play ice time.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
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