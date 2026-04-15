Jaden Schwartz Injury: Unavailable Wednesday
Schwartz (upper body) won't play Wednesday versus the Golden Knights.
Schwartz's injury could also keep him out of Thursday's season finale versus the Avalanche. The 33-year-old winger has been limited to 26 points in 50 appearances this season, his lowest totals in both areas in the last four years. Jani Nyman is likely to play in Schwartz's absence.
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