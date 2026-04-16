Jaden Schwartz Injury: Won't play Thursday
Schwartz (upper body) is expected to miss Thursday's season finale against Colorado, according to Mike Benton of the Kraken Audio Network.
Schwartz will finish the season with 11 goals and 26 points in 50 outings with the Kraken. The 33-year-old has completed his five-year, $27.5 million contract and is eligible to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.
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