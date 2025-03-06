Jaden Schwartz News: Assists in consecutive games

Schwartz notched a power-play assist and five shots on goal in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Predators.

Schwartz has three points and nine shots on net over his last four games. He set up Jared McCann's third-period tally in this contest. Schwartz now has 39 points, 148 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-4 rating over 63 appearances this season. He's poised to reach the 40-point mark for the seventh time in his career, though he's done so just once in the previous four campaigns.