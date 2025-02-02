Jaden Schwartz News: Deals assist Sunday

Schwartz notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Schwartz has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight contests (two goals, one assist). The winger is up to 36 points (six on the power play), 125 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 54 appearances this season. Schwartz continues to play well with Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko, and it's unlikely head coach Dan Bylsma breaks up his top forward trio any time soon.