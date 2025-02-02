Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Deals assist Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 2, 2025

Schwartz notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Schwartz has gotten on the scoresheet in three straight contests (two goals, one assist). The winger is up to 36 points (six on the power play), 125 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 54 appearances this season. Schwartz continues to play well with Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko, and it's unlikely head coach Dan Bylsma breaks up his top forward trio any time soon.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now