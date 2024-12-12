Jaden Schwartz News: Deposits goal in win

Schwartz scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Schwartz tallied at 5:14 of the first period, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The winger has four goals and three assists over his last eight contests, a stronger run of consistency compared to the bulk of his season so far. He's maintained a top-six role with decent production, posting eight goals, 11 helpers, 64 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 19 hits and a plus-1 rating over 31 appearances.