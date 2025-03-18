Jaden Schwartz News: Ends slump with helper

Schwartz logged an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Schwartz snapped a five-game point drought when he earned the secondary helper on Adam Larsson's first-period goal. The 32-year-old Schwartz has gone nine games without a goal and has just five points over 16 contests since the start of February. The winger reached the 40-point mark for the second time in four years with the Kraken and the seventh time in his career. He's added 162 shots on net, 38 hits, 33 blocked shots and a minus-6 rating through 69 appearances this season.