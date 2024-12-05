Jaden Schwartz News: Fills empty cage

Schwartz scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Islanders.

Schwartz's tally stemmed off the Islanders' late comeback push. During his four-game point streak, Schwartz has three goals, two assists and 10 shots on net. The winger is up to seven goals, 17 points, 57 shots on net, 19 blocked shots, 18 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 27 outings this season.