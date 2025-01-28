Fantasy Hockey
Jaden Schwartz News: Finds twine in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 28, 2025

Schwartz scored a goal, added two hits and logged two PIM in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Ducks.

Schwartz had gone four games without a point after his hat trick against the Kings on Jan. 28. The winger is up to 17 tallies and 34 points through 52 outings this season. He's added 119 shots on net, 32 hits and an even plus-minus rating. Schwartz has looked good with Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko as linemates, but the Kraken's offense tends to be spread out and inconsistent from game to game.

