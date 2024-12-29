Fantasy Hockey
Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Lights lamp twice in Vancouver

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 29, 2024

Schwartz scored two goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.

Both tallies came in the third period, helping to erase a 4-1 deficit and setting the stage for Vince Dunn's OT winner. Schwartz has found a goal-scoring groove in December -- through 12 games on the month, he's found the back of the net six times on 31 shots, while also chipping in two assists.

