Jaden Schwartz News: Lights lamp twice in Vancouver
Schwartz scored two goals in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Canucks.
Both tallies came in the third period, helping to erase a 4-1 deficit and setting the stage for Vince Dunn's OT winner. Schwartz has found a goal-scoring groove in December -- through 12 games on the month, he's found the back of the net six times on 31 shots, while also chipping in two assists.
