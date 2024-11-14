Fantasy Hockey
Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Nets 200th career goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 14, 2024

Schwartz scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Blackhawks.

Schwartz's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner. It was also the 200th goal of the winger's career, an achievement he earned in his 747th appearance. Schwartz has three points over his last four outings, matching his output from the seven games before that. He's at four goals, six assists, 28 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating over 17 contests this season while filling a middle-six role.

