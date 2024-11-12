Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Offers assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 12, 2024

Schwartz picked up an assist and fired three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Schwartz helped out on a Will Borgen tally in the second period. This was Schwartz's second point over five outings in November -- the winger is still looking to get into a rhythm on offense. For the season, he has three goals, six assists, 25 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-2 rating over 16 contests. While that's solid production overall, he's yet to have a point streak longer than three games in 2024-25.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now