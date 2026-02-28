Jaden Schwartz headshot

Jaden Schwartz News: Posts assist in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Schwartz logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Schwartz snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, which also included once absence due to a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 72 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-9 rating over 39 appearances this season. He's filling a middle-six role with power-play time, giving him a little appeal in some fantasy formats if he can find consistent offense.

Jaden Schwartz
Seattle Kraken
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jaden Schwartz See More
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
NHL
Expert NHL Betting Picks Today: Monday, January 12
Author Image
Daniel Dobish
48 days ago
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
NHL
The Week Ahead: Parity in the NHL
Author Image
Michael Finewax
91 days ago
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22
NHL
NHL DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Saturday, November 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
99 days ago
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark
NHL
Category Targets: Increased Roles Ignite Spark
Author Image
Corey Abbott
118 days ago
Hutch's Hockey: Expect the Unexpected
NHL
Hutch's Hockey: Expect the Unexpected
Author Image
Shawn Hutchinson
125 days ago