Jaden Schwartz News: Posts assist in win
Schwartz logged an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.
Schwartz snapped a four-game point drought with the helper, which also included once absence due to a lower-body injury. The 33-year-old winger is up to 20 points, 72 shots on net, 38 blocked shots, 28 hits and a plus-9 rating over 39 appearances this season. He's filling a middle-six role with power-play time, giving him a little appeal in some fantasy formats if he can find consistent offense.
