Jaden Schwartz News: Pots goal Tuesday

Schwartz scored a goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Tuesday's 7-2 loss to the Blues.

Schwartz was able to find the twine against his former team, though his goal came far too late to make a difference. The winger snapped a five-game point drought with this tally. He's generally looked good alongside Matty Beniers and Kaapo Kakko since December, but this has been a rough patch for Schwartz. The 32-year-old is at 19 goals, 37 points, 142 shots on net, 37 hits and a minus-5 rating across 60 appearances. He's in the penultimate campaign of the five-year contract he signed in July of 2021, so he could be a trade candidate if the Kraken can find a taker for some or all of his $5.5 million cap hit.